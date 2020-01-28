Fans can dress up their dogs with Pokémon gear, and it’s adorable

If you love all things Pokémon and you have a dog in your life, chances are you’re going to find these next items too good to pass up. Prepare for cuteness overload.

Per this report from NintendoSoup, a Korean store named Pokémon Dasom has begun offering a line of licensed goods featuring various characters from the Pokémon universe. These include Pikachu, Squirtle, Snorlax and others. And, oddly enough, they’ll somehow make your dog even more adorable.

Pokémon Dasom offers a variety of items, including walking jackets, neckerchiefs, Monster Balls and fluffy toys. If you really want to go all out with spoiling your beloved pet, you can purchase a themed playing mat, a folding cushion and a little hat for their head all in the same shot. It’s enough to make you want to go “Awwwwwww.”

As far as pricing goes, it varies. Translated to U.S. dollars, the items cost anywhere between $10 and $29. Shipping estimates also may vary, depending on region.



Screengrab via Pokemon Dasom

There’s no word if The Pokémon Company has any intent to bring these to our shores just yet, so some fans may want to consider importing them if they can’t wait. There are some stores that sell similar Pokémon items, but if you can’t find them elsewhere, Pokémon Dasom has plenty on hand.

We’ve included a few additional sample photos of products from the storefront below. Word of warning—these are incredibly adorable and will probably warm your heart. It might even distract you from your latest sessions of Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sword and Shield. Maybe.

Screengrab via Pokemon Dasom

Screengrab via Pokemon Dasom

Screengrab via Pokemon Dasom



