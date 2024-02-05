Fans Believe February Nintendo Direct Announcement Imminent According To Past Data

Recommended Videos

Nintendo gamers are raring to go as February comes into full swing. With past years often offering big reveals in the first few months of the year, many are anticipating exciting announcements, and have taken to social media to share their theories.

For example, a Nintendo Direct has been held in February for the last four years, leading fans to speculate that an announcement for the event should be released any day now. This pattern has shown the event to take place anytime between the 8th and 17th of February. Fans are looking forward to the next big reveal to come out of Nintendo and everyone has one specific item in mind.

Fans Debate What the Next Nintendo Direct Will Reveal

While there has been no official announcement regarding a Nintendo Direct at the time of this writing, many have taken to social media to dicuss why now is the time for the company to finally unveil a new gaming platform. Reddit user GreatGamer64000 believes there is a chance news of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2, sparking a debate on the Reddit boards.

Others believe that the new console announcement will have its own special event to hype up the excitement for the newest addition to the Nintendo console family. Some gamers are speculating that the console will get a summer announcement with an autumn release.

This debate has even reached Twitter/X. Some believe there might be a teaser at the very least concerning the Switch 2 while most believe it will just announce new games and give more information about upcoming releases.

Popular streamer and Nintendo speculator Stealth40k has even speculated on the announcement’s contents, stating, “This is what the announcement is probably going to say: Tune in at 2 p.m. PST, for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2024.”

We don’t care about that crap where’s the switch 2!!! — JuanAndonly101% (@1upJuan) February 5, 2024

Ultimately, the Nintendo Direct may be coming in the near future, offering eager fans a look into the 2024 release year. Nintendo gamers can keep an eye out for the Nintendo Direct announcement at the official Nintendo Twitter/X account.