Federal Court throws out $10.1 million patent case against Nintendo’s Wii motion tech

The Federal Court has deemed that the court case filed against Nintendo for the use of patented technology not owned by them invalid, meaning Nintendo will not have to pay damages despite a previous fury ruling that they would, according to a Nintendo PR release.



The case was brought against them originally in 2013 by technology company iLife Technologies, who claimed that Nintendo had infringed upon patents that they had owned in relation to motion-sensing technology that was originally used in medical equipment. They claimed that the Wii Remote infringed upon the patent and were looking for damages based on the number of Wii console sold, which came to the $10.1 million amount.



They had five other patents in which they claimed had been infringed upon, but were dismissed by the court.



However for this last patent, originally in 2017, the Dallas court jury ruled against Nintendo and ordered them to pay damages, and then dismissed the subsequent appeal.



On Jan 17. this year, the Dallas court overturned the ruling, claiming that this patent was also invalid. It was deemed that “that iLife Technologies Inc. was impermissibly trying to cover the broad concept of using motion sensors to detect motion” and was dismissed.



Ajay Singh, Nintendo of America’s Deputy General Counsel, offered this statement: