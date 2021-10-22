Festival of Lights and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration events coming to Pokémon Go in November

The November events for Pokémon Go have been announced. Players can expect to see special events for the Festival of Light and a Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration event, ushering in the release of the remastered game to the Nintendo Switch. There’s also a new round of legendary Pokémon coming to five-star raids, such as Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, and Cresselia throughout November.

The Festival of Lights will be the first event from November 5 to 14. This all-new event will be about light overcoming the growing darkness. We have no exact details yet about this celebration, but it could be hinting at additional Dark-type Pokémon releasing to the game or the return of Team Rocket. We’ll learn more details closer to the launch of the event in November.

Before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release to the Nintendo Switch on November 19, the Pokémon Go event will launch, celebrating this game’s release. Like the Festival of Lights, we have no exact details about this event, but we can hope for Dialga and Palkia to return to a five-star raid, and Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will have increased spawns.

It’s fitting that Shinx, an Electric-type from the Sinnoh region, is the November Community Day Pokémon on November 21, where Luxray can learn the exclusive charged move psychic fangs.

Darkrai will still appear in five-star raids until November 5 and will swap out for Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. All three of these Pokémon have the chance to be shiny, and when you capture them, they can learn their exclusive charged move sacred sword. These three will be appearing until November 16, when Cresselia takes over five-star raids until the end of the month.

The end of November will be the final week of the Season of Mischief, the three-month-long season that Pokémon Go began doing this year. The last series of tasks for the Special Research Story, Misunderstood Mischief, will be available from November 26 to 29, giving players another chance to learn more about Hoopa.

December will likely be a quieter month for Pokémon Go, concluding the Season of Mischief leading into the next season. As a result, details about what’s coming to Pokémon Go in 2022 will likely drop during the holidays.