FF7 Rebirth Will End At Series’ Most Iconic Scene

The developers of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth have revealed the point at which the game ends, which is where the most iconic moment in the series happens. There are some concerns regarding this proposed endpoint, as there is still a lot of game left to cover, yet there are only supposed to be three games in the Remake series, so a lot is being thrust onto the third and final game.

FF7 Remake ended with the party leaving Midgar, as the developers had translated the first few hours of FF7 into a self-contained experience. The INTERmission DLC included a new ending, showing the party arriving at Kalm, Yuffie traveling the wastes outside Midgar on the back of a Chocobo, and a newly revived Zack looking for Aerith in her church.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Is Confirmed To End At The Forgotten Capitol

Image Via Square Enix

A new trailer for FF7 Rebirth was shown during the September 2023 Sony State of Play event, featuring an extensive look at the game and revealing its February 29 release date. In a follow-up post on the official PlayStation Blog, creative director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that FF7 Rebirth will end at the Forgotten Capitol, which the player visits at the end of Disc 1 in the original game.

Those who have played FF7 know exactly what happens in this location, and the fact that FF7 Rebirth ends here is fascinating. The iconic moment that happens here in FF7 may be different in some way, as we know there are more characters present in this timeline who could interfere with Sephiroth’s plans, such as Zack or the second Cloud, who appeared in the new trailer.

Nomura also revealed that Wutai won’t appear in FF7 Rebirth, even though visiting Wutai as on Disc 1 is possible. Wutai will appear in the third game, suggesting that it will have a bigger role than before, as there are hints that a war is brewing between Wutai and the Shinra Corporation in FF7 Remake.

If FF7 Rebirth ends in the Forgotten Capitol, then the unnamed third game will have to cram in a lot of content. It’s possible that the story goes in a whole new direction after FF7 Rebirth, with the player able to skip big chunks of the story of FF7 and head towards a conclusion, one that could see the villains victorious, or one that leads to the same outcome as before, with the party rushing to save the world.