Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Crossover – When & How To Participate

Recommended Videos

The release of the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is quickly approaching, and Square Enix is hyping it up. This time, Square Enix is creating a crossover event between the new game and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

FFVII: Ever Crisis is a game released in 2023 that retells the stories of FFVII and FFVII: Crisis Core, along with a new story centered around everyone’s favorite one-winged angel, Sephiroth. It combines the old and new, bridging the old games and their remakes. The game has received mixed reviews since its release, but Square Enix doesn’t want to give up on it yet. It was announced that there will be a crossover event with the upcoming FFVII: Rebirth.

Related: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Editions: Should You Get Deluxe, Collector’s, or Standard?

When Is The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & Ever Crisis Crossover Event

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH x FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS

Crossover Coming Soon!



Check out this trailer for the FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH crossover, available in-game from Feb. 15 6:00 PM PST!

Don't miss this chance to play through the events of #FF7R in #FF7EC!#FF7 pic.twitter.com/j2EvnBtedz — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) February 13, 2024

Players will be able to play the prologue chapter of FFVII: Rebirth, Fall of a Hero, in FFVII: Ever Crisis, but with a few gameplay tweaks. Play through the story of Cloud and Sephiroth investigating the Nibel Reactor. The crossover event was announced to launch on February 15 at 6:00 PM PST by the official Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Twitter/X account. The event will last until March 3, 5:59 PM PST.

How to Participate in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & Ever Crisis Crossover Event

Image via Square Enix

For those who don’t want to miss out on the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Demo but don’t have a PS5, then this is the perfect solution. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a free-to-play game available on Steam and mobile devices. The Prologue chapter will be updated in the game via the Ver. 1.6.0 update. Download the game, and players will automatically have access to the demo once it has been updated into the game.

Players will be able to play through the story but with the combat and mechanics of FF7: Ever Crisis. Those who participate will be able to play through event-exclusive quests and receive exchangeable items such as Planet’s Blessing and Moogle Medal that can be traded for luxurious items at the exchange in the game.