Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fans Break Insomnia Cookies Website Following Collectors Box Launch

Did you have Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collaborating with cookie delivery chain Insomnia Cookies on your 2024 bingo card? Probably not, but if you did, you’re in luck because Insomnia Cookie announced a line of exclusive FFVII Rebirth promo boxes, and no, we’re not joking.

This unusual collaboration includes several different collector’s boxes with images from the game as well as sweepstakes to win a copy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, free cookies, and, most importantly, a Chocobo plush. Unsurprisingly, fans broke the website trying to order these items because the only thing better than a box of cookies is a box with Aerith’s face on it.

Insomnia Cookies: Now With 100% More Cloud

Shortly after Insomnia Cookies announced the collaboration on X, fans reported that they couldn’t access the website because, naturally, too many people were trying to place cookie orders.

Your next snacking adventure awaits.🍪 ⚔️ Introducing the FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Cloud Dippers and 12-pack, each served in a collectible box sleeve, in celebration of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH launching Feb 29. These goodies are only here for a limited time while supplies last pic.twitter.com/2eCBfSDpNQ — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) February 15, 2024

Thankfully, the website overload issue was short-lived, and fans have taken to sharing which box they got with their order in the comments. It’s not entirely clear how many different versions of the 12-pack box there are, but so far, it looks like those pictured in the promo may be the only options.

The limited-time-only collection includes a variety of boxes with character designs featuring Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and more. You can also get a “Cloud Lil’ Dipper” or “Cloud Big Dipper,” a smaller box of dippable cookie bites in a Cloud-themed box. Honestly, this whole thing feels like a fever dream, and yet it is very much real.

Image via Insomnia Cookie

Insomnia Cookies locations are popular near college campuses, and a few faculty sounded off in the comments with promises to order these for their class during upcoming exams. What a way to win Professor of the Year.

While the overall reaction has been excitement, many fans have expressed disappointment that the limited edition boxes are only available for in-store pickup or delivery and cannot be shipped. Others are begging to know when the promotion, which so far appears to be available only in the US, might come to other Insomnia Cookies locations around the world.

If you don’t live near an Insomnia Cookie but are located in the US, you are still eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. The winner will get a physical copy of FFVII Rebirth, a gift card for Insomnia Cookies, and a knitted Chocobo Plush. I’m not saying I’d enter just for the plush, but I’m also not not saying it.

Whether or not you have plans to snag these collectible boxes, one thing’s for sure – this is a pairing none of us expected, and the phrase “Cloud Lil’ Dipper” will be living rent-free in my head until future notice.