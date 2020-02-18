Final Fantasy VII Remake reportedly set to take up a lot of hard drive space

If you’re looking to venture into Final Fantasy VII Remake when it comes out for PlayStation 4 this April, you might want to make sure your hard drive is ready for it.

A post that went up on Reddit (which has since been deleted, but we saved the image below) shows that the physical version of the game takes up quite a bit of hard drive space. According to the box art, it will take up 100GB.

(Screengrab via Reddit)

The information comes from the Korean version of the game, with what appears to be some rather plain front box art and a comparatively detailed set of images on the back. There’s no word yet if this is the final design. If so, it’s going for a dramatic approach.

There’s also no word if the file size for Final Fantasy VII Remake is finalized, or if it’s the same for the digital version of the game that will be released at the same time.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that a game has taken a massive amount of storage space on a system. When Red Dead Redemption II came out in late 2018, it initially clocked in at 99GB hard drive space on the PlayStation 4, and a little bit higher—107GB—on Xbox One. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which came out last November, required a much higher amount of space upon release — around 175GB. And keep in mind that was before the game’s hefty updates, ranging anywhere from 30 to 60GB.

Considering that Final Fantasy VII Remake is such a highly detailed game (based on what we’ve seen thus far), the 100GB size wouldn’t be a total shock. Square Enix has yet to confirm this information, so we’ll wait closer to the release to see what the final tally is.

It probably wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and set the space aside in the meantime. The trailer below should show you just how highly detailed this game truly is. It arrives on Apr. 10.