First look at Baldur’s Gate 3 revealed at PAX East

We now have our first look at Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios thanks to a Worldwide Reveal live stream from PAX East.

The first portion of the live stream shows off the variety of different races players can choose for their hero. They can pick a human, Tiefling, Drow, Githyanki, Dwarf, Elf, Half-elf, Half-drow, a Halfling, and many others. These choices will be the big ones players have the chance to try out when Baulder’s Gate 3 comes out in early access. The Elf and Dwarf species options also featured as sub-species choices, such as a Hill Dwarf, or a High Elf.

There are six classes available in the game’s early access. The preview of classes include Wizard, Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, and Warlock.

Players have the option to forgo a customized choice to instead choose to play as an Origin Story. An Origin Story features a character with an already chosen race and background, but players get to choose the class the character plays in the game. These were quite common from Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2.

We’ll be updating this page with more information as we receive it from Pax East.