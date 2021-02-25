Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach coming to PS5, PC this year

Two years following its initial reveal, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is now confirmed to be releasing in 2021 via a daunting gameplay trailer presented at PlayStation’s February 25 State of Play event. From this new footage, the latest shopping mall of horrors will be the biggest yet, with the game debuting not just Freddy’s pizza parlor.

In addition, this shopping center will hold a gigantic arcade, a mini-golf course, and even a giant ball pit. As playful as these may appear, the trailer reveals there will be four new evil animatronic antagonists — including a rabbit-like main villain who is seemingly hell-bent on finding you.

This latest installment did also make an appearance in last September’s PlayStation 5 showcase, with it being revealed the game would have real time ray-tracing and haptic feedback. Security Breach is said to be developed by Steel Wool Studios, the creator of the 2019 PSVR spin-off, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but will come as a timed-exclusive to PS5, PS4, and PC sometime this year. Steel Wool has mentioned other ports are in the works, but they would have to be release at least three months after the game’s initial launch.