Flabébé, Floette, and Florges debut in Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day 2022 event

While the end of the Season of Heritage is on the horizon, there are still more surprises and events to happen in Pokémon Go for February. A trio of Pokémon are arriving for this year’s Valentine’s Day event, Flabébé, Floette, and Florges, the single bloom and garden Pokémon family. You’ll have the chance to catch them during the Valentine’s Day event, along with new forms for Furfrou, new collection challenges, and returning special attacks for Gallade and Gardevoir.

Flabébé is the starting form of Floette and Florges. It will be appearing in five distinct colors: red, blue, yellow, white, and orange, with red, blue, and yellow appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Asia-Pacific regions, and the Americas, respectively. The white and orange versions will be appearing worldwide, if you’re lucky.

You’ll be able to find Flabébé in the wild, alongside Chansey, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Woobat, and natural form Furfrou. For Furfrou’s Heart Trim appearance, you’ll be able to directly do it in the menu using 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust.

When it comes to raids, you’ll be able to find Miltank, Roselia, Audino, and natural form Furfrou for one-star battles. For three-star battles, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Gardevoir, and Gallade will be spawning. Finally, for five-star raid battles, we have Registeel spawning that has the chance to learn zap cannon.

This year, the Valentine’s Day celebration will have two collection challenge. Upon completing them, you’ll earn a male and female Frillish encounter to add to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Go’s Valendetine’s Day 2022 event will be from February 10 to 14, giving players a limited time to wrap everything up.