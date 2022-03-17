Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele, and shiny Cottonee debut in Pokémon Go’s Lush Jungle event

The final event in Pokémon Go’s March 2022 line-up has arrived, and it’s the Lush Jungle event, featuring Fomantis and Tapu Lele, along with Fomantis’ evolved form, Lurantis. These three Pokémon will be making their debut throughout the event, and you can try finding them to add to your collection. Not only are these three arriving, but Cottonee’s shiny form will unlock in the game, giving you a chance to for an extra version of this Pokémon.

Fomantis, the Sickle Grass Pokémon, will be available in the wild throughout the world, giving everyone a chance to find it. If you catch enough of them, you’ll be able to evolve it into a Lurantis. Both of them are Grass-type Pokémon. Players will also have the chance to encounter Fomantis by participating in select Field Research tasks exclusive to the Lush Jungle event. In addition, everyone can expect to see Metapod, Paras, Exeggcute, Hoothoot, Sudowoodo, Ferroseed, and Pinsir appearing in the wild.

We have Bellsprout, Tangela, Sewaddle, and Cottonee appearing in one-star encounters for raids. We have Butterfree, Vileplume, Parasect, and Exeggutor appearing throughout the event for the three-star raids. Tapu Lele will exclusively be available in the five-star raids.

The second story of the Pokémon Go Season of Alola Timed Research will be available during this event, along with the standard Lush Jungle one, giving players multiple tasks to work on. There will also be a Lush Jungle Spotlight from March 26 to 27 featuring Cottonee, giving all players a better chance to find the shiny version.

The Lush Jungle event will be happening from March 22 to 29.