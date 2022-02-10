Former NetherRealm developer announces Animal Well, a horror-infused puzzle game

If you’re into indie games for their experimental nature, Animal Well might up your alley. Developed by Billy Basso, a former programmer at NetherRealm Studios, it is a 2D puzzle game that incorporates horror elements and platforming.

Slated for release on PlayStation 5 and Steam, Animal Well is coming either later this year or early next year. Its developer shared a post on the PlayStation blog discussing the project’s concept.

Basso isn’t necessarily aiming to make a scary game, but still wanted to capture the sensibilities of a survival horror game. This is accomplished through its art design, which mixes moody lighting with eerie environments and creatures. The current-gen exclusivity is being used to enhance the pixel art with lighting and visual effects that, “will push the PlayStation 5 hardware.”

Animal Well is set in an interconnected labyrinth that features optional content beyond the critical player path. It uses a Metroidvania-style approach to progression, with players returning to familiar areas with new abilities to progress. Exploration and uncertainty are key elements Blasso hopes to hone in on.

According to the post, Animal Well contains layers beyond the standard 100% completion. Referred to as the third layer, Basso expects to fill the game with obscure puzzles that he suspects will only be solvable through community collaboration. There’s also a fourth layer, filled with secrets that only he knows about, challenging the community to expose them.