Fortnite 12.30 update adds a maskless Deadpool – patch notes

Update 12.30 is available to download in Fortnite, and as usual, Epic as being a bit shy with patch notes. We have stitched the below notes together using the Fortnite Community Trello, and will update them should Epic release official notes.

There were also lots of new skins added, as discovered by noted dataminer Hypex, so be sure to keep an eye out for these in the shop over the coming days and weeks.

It would seem that we will also be getting a maskless Deadpool skin, which is a nice touch.

Battle Royale

Tournament scores are visually incorrect in Lobby and in-match.

Spy Games: Stuck on “Select Tech” screen.

Style selections for certain Locker items not saving.

Harpoon Gun not catching loot consistently.

Auto Pick Up not functioning properly.

Deadpool Plunger not visible on 4:3 aspect ratio.

Creative Mode

Billboard Settings do not save when copied.

Interactive UI not functioning properly when using the Quick Menu on mobile.

Save The World