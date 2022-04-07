Free Tales of Arise and Atelier Sophie 2 crossover DLC available now

Following on from the recent Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus crossover DLC, you can now download free Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream content in Tales of Arise and Tales of Arise content in Atelier Sophie 2. The JRPG crossovers continue with Bandai Namco getting together with Gust and Koei Tecmo to celebrate the 25th anniversary of both series.

In Gust’s Atelier Sophie 2, you now have access to the free Tales of Arise crossover content. This includes the following:

Alphen’s Iron Mask accessory

Owl King Doll accessory

Shionne’s Hair Ornament accessory

In Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise, meanwhile, you can now equip the free Atelier Sophie 2 crossover DLC items. Again, there are three items in the free DLC pack, made up of the following:

Hunting Rifle weapon skin (for Shionne)

Sophie’s Flower Hair Clip attachment

Starguide Staff weapon skin (for Dohalim)

You can watch the trailer below to see all six of the free crossover DLC items in action across both Tales of Arise and Atelier Sophie 2:

[Tales of x Atelier 25th Anniversary Celebration 🥳]



The Atelier Sophie 2 Collaboration Pack is now available in #TalesofArise and includes:

✶ Sophie’s Flower Hair Clip

✶ Hunting Rifle Weapon Skin for Shionne

✶ Starguide Staff Weapon Skin for Dohalim pic.twitter.com/dW1tf58KSm — Tales of Arise (@TalesofSeries) April 7, 2022

Free in-game items is always a nice way to celebrate any milestone, and crossover DLC is bound to bring a smile to fans of both Tales of Arise and Atelier Sophie 2. Simply download the new updates for either game to get your free crossover gear.