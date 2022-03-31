Free-to-play battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt launches on PS5 in April

After an initial delay Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is launching on PS5 on April 27. Set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, Bloodhunt is a free-to-play third-person shooter battle royale that has been in early access on Steam for a while now. At last, the game will be available in its final form on PS5 and PC (Steam) soon.

The PS5 version of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt comes with some unique features, including full DualSense and Tempest 3D Audio support. When playing on PS5, you can pick between Quality Mode (4K, 30 FPS) or Performance Mode (1440p, 60 FPS). DualSense support is where the PS5 version stands out most, however.

Not only are the impressive adaptive triggers at work, but your DualSense will also light up based on your team color and when tracked down by opponents. The DualSense speakers get a workout in Bloodhunt, too, with sounds for consumables and when feeding on a hapless victim blurting out of your controller.

On PS5, too, players can purchase the Founder’s Ultimate Edition for £59.99. The Bloodhunt Founder’s Ultimate Edition contains a PS5 exclusive epic Samurai mask as well as two exclusive outfits: Headrush and Fast Forward. There’s more, too, with more than 100 character customization items and 1,000 Tokens to spend in-game. Whether that’s worth what would otherwise get you a whole other new game is up to you.