Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt announces end of early access period, delays official release to 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob announced on November 15 that the game’s early access period is nearing its end and that the official release date will be pushed back to ensure the game is in a good shape at launch. In a lengthy blog post, the studio explained what comes next for the battle royale title, which has a new release window of early 2022.

Sharkmob intends to use the extra time to address the biggest concerns raised by Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt early access players. Those include cheating, performance issues, and not having enough reasons to continue playing long-term. The studio is otherwise satisfied with the state of “game mechanics, graphics, balance, and general feel” of Bloodhunt, and trusts that extra polish is the only thing needed for the game to shine on the overcrowded battle royale market.

The early access servers will be shut down on November 22, at which point Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will be no longer playable until it launches in earnest sometime in early 2022. At least one more playtest period will take place between now and then, though the wording of the blog post indicates it may be restricted to content creators.