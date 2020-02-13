Full body silhouette of the new Legendary Pokemon appears

The brief sneak peek from CoroCoro magazine evolved into a full body silhouette of the upcoming Legendary Pokémon.

A new Legendary Pokémon is on the way. The full details will be revealed in the new movie on Pokémon Day, Feb. 27, but Nintendo knows how to build the hype. The first images of the new Pokémon appeared yesterday from CoroCoro magazine. The partial silhouette drew fan attention and speculation. Today, a new, full-body silhouette has appeared.

The first images appeared Feb. 12 during CoroCoro’s livestream on the topic. The partial image featured just a brief look at the upcoming Legendary. The short look covered part of what could have been the arm, chest, and head of the new Pokémon.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Update: Fellow Pokémon site, @pokebeach_wpm managed to get a clear image of the Mythical Pokémon unveiled in CoroCoro https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Today, a new image of the Pokémon appeared. With the full body silhouette revealed, it is clear that the new Pokémon’s design is based on a monkey. The hands, tail, and posture suggest monkeys and it closely resembles the body type of other monkey Pokémon, such as Monferno.

Speculation about the new Pokémon is already circulating. The silhouette already bears some resemblance to the feral child shown in the Japanese promo trailer. The hair style and the arm design are almost exact, suggesting some connection.

The new Legendary Pokémon will be fully revealed in the new movie on Feb. 27 in honor of Pokémon Day. Following the reveal, the Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Sword and Shield through an ambiguous event.

