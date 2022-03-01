Funimation merges with Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has announced that it is inheriting a huge anime library from Funimation, merging the two anime platforms into one subscription for anime fans worldwide. Funimation’s French-language subsidiary, Wakanim, and Crunchyroll-owned multi-genre streamer VRV are also being consolidated into Crunchyroll.

Starting today, new and existing Crunchyroll subscribers will have access to simulcast content that was previously only available on Funimation, according to Crunchyroll’s FAQ page. The platform said that it will also bring 80% of Funimation and Wakanim’s popular anime titles, such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Tokyo Ghoul, to the service by the end of March.

The consolidation of Funimation anime into Crunchyroll’s library means that Funimation will now only release new episodes of pre-existing anime series on its service. Any new anime series Funimation has coming up during the Spring 2022 season and beyond will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll going forward.

The merger between two anime streaming giants comes on the heels of Crunchyroll releasing its Nintendo Switch app nearly two weeks ago. It also comes seven months after Sony, which owns Funimation, purchased Crunchyroll for $1.2 billion for the purpose of broadening distribution for its content partners and create more anime offerings for fans on both the platform and other streaming services that hold the license to stream its content. HBO Max streams Tokyo Revengers, which was originally released on Crunchyroll.

Funimation, Wakanim and VRV subscribers will receive an email offering a free 60-day subscription to Crunchyroll if they qualify. Once that free trial ends, you will be paying $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.