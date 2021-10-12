G4TV reboots on TV screens in November

G4TV, the tech and gaming-centric channel that went off the air in 2014, is rebooting on your TV screens on November 16. G4 released a teaser trailer revealing the cold release date for the relaunch of their television channel, for those who still watch cable TV, announcing that they will be producing content “FOR and WITH gaming’s biggest fans,” according to the video description.

The trailer begins with a parody of some of the biggest gaming product announcements of the past year, such as the Xbox Series X refrigerator, the KFC Console designed like a crockpot, the limited edition PS5 they supposedly found online for cheaper than the retail or scalper price due to supply chain problems wrought by COVID-19, and the “latest OLED model of that thing we already have,” referring to the Nintendo Switch.

The new version of G4TV will bring back the original channel’s most popular programs, like Attack of the Show, X-Play, and the original Japanese Ninja Warrior — the first two of which will be hosted once again by Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler, respectively. And for the first time, a new competitive esports program titled The Bleep Esports Show will be airing on the network, hosted by Froskurrin and Ovilee May.

The G4TV reboot will be available on linear television services like Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV. They will also have a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership with Twitch as well as producing channel-specific content on YouTube.

“Since the initial announcement of G4’s revival at Comic-Con @ Home last year, we’ve been in constant dialogue with our audience through the content we’ve produced,” G4 President Russell Arons said in a press release. “We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept. At G4, we never stopped playing and can’t wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox on November 16.”