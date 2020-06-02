Galarian Slowbro form revealed for Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

The newest trailer for the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansion passes dropped June 2 and revealed the newest Galarian form: Slowbro.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The form had a spiked shell on one arm, and purple spotting where the formerly revealed Slowpoke was yellow.

Currently, there is no news on what the shiny form will look like. However, the shiny Galarian slowpoke was all yellow, so there is a chance shiny Galarian slowbro may be all purple. Galarian Slowpoke is a Poison/Psychic type.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Even though many players already have Galarian slowpoke from the in-game teaser, they were not yet able to evolve. It is most likely players will need to own the expansion in order to evolve their Galarian slowpoke (pictured below).

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Sword and Sword Isle of Armor Expansion Pass releases on June 17.