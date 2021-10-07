Galarian Slowking is being teased to release soon for the Pokémon Go Halloween event

This morning, the Pokémon Go twitter account left a mysterious message showing the outline of what appears to be Galarian Slowking, the unreleased evolution for Galarian Slowpoke. The outline clearly shows the distinct Galarian Slowking figure, and it’s likely going to release sometime during the upcoming Pokémon Go Halloween event in October.

The tweet was released early this morning at 9 AM. It reads, “We’ve heard reports of mysterious chanting deep in the wild … What’s going on?” with a ghost emoji, and they used the #PokémonGOHalloween. However, the real tease came from the picture that was featured in the tweet, clearly showing Galarian Slowking.

👀



We’ve heard reports of mysterious chanting deep in the wild… What’s going on? 👻#PokemonGOHalloween pic.twitter.com/PJwnMxWoZa — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 7, 2021

Not much was known about the upcoming Pokémon Go Halloween event. Still, it looks like Galarian Slowking will be involved somehow, and players should be eager to use their saved Galarian Slowpoke for this upcoming evolution.

Players already had Galarian Slowbro release during A Very Slow Discovery earlier this year in June. While we don’t know the details about Galarian Slowking’s arrival, it will do with the upcoming Halloween event, set to begin on October 15.

So far, we were only aware of the new Pokémon costumes being released and the return of several favorites from previous years. It looks like we can add Galarian Slowking to the list, along with the potential release of Phantump, which has been teased on the Pokémon Go loading screen. Mega Absol will also make their debut on October 22 during the Halloween event.

We’re glad to see that Galarian Slowking won’t be something that has an extended release and releases within the same years as Galarian Slowbro. While Galarian Slowbro’s PvP potential wasn’t too high, we have some hope for Galarian Slowking’s arrival being a Poison and Psychic-type.