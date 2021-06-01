Galarian Slowpoke comes to Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery in A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokémon Go’s first big event for the Season of Discovery will introduce Galarian Slowpoke, a beloved Pokémon introduced in the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion. It features a Slowpoke with a distinct gold coloring down the middle of its back and comes with a pair of two new evolutions, Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking. Unfortunately, Galarian Slowking will not be making its appearance for this event, so we’ll have to find out how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into this Pokémon in the future. The Very Slow Discovery event kicks off on June 8.

There will be a Slowpoke-themed Collection Challenge alongside the event, which means players will have to hunt down specific Pokémon and capture them when the event goes live. We can expect to see the standard version of Slowpoke being chosen and other Water-type Pokémon that will be available during the event.

Not only is Galarian Slowpoke going to be featured in the event, but Mega Slowbro will be making its debut in Mega Raids. All trainers can evolve their standard Slowbro Pokémon in this mega evolution after defeating it in battle and earning enough candy.

Players can expect to see Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and several other Pokémon appearing throughout the wild. For those keen on capturing Galarian Slowpoke, you can encounter it in one star raids alongside Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr. In three star raids, you’ll be seeing Snorlax, the standard Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak.

The Very Slow Discovery event will also feature exclusive Slowpoke-inspired avatar items players can choose to grab at the store to add to their avatar’s clothing collection. These items will only be available for a limited time.

The Very Slow Discovery event begins on June 8 and continues until 13.