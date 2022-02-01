Game Devs of Color Expo will be online-only again for 2022

The Game Devs of Color Expo is an annual showcase to showcase some of the creative power of people in color in games. But unfortunately, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the 7th annual Game Devs of Color Expo will be held virtually instead of in person.

Normally hosted at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York, the event will be held completely online from September 15 to September 18. More details regarding the event will be announced in the future. The seventh year of this event will bring developer discussions, interviews, panels, and games from around the world.

“Our organizers have delivered a high-quality experience from day one, modeling excellence for the games industry year after year,” said Catt Small, co-founder of Game Devs of Color Expo. “2022 will be even more phenomenal. We are excited to bring our international audience an exciting half-week of creativity, connections, and conversations.”

The group also announced their non-profit status, which will allow the Game Devs of Color Expo to raise money in support of “its mission of amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games.”

For more information about the event, you can visit the expo’s official website here.