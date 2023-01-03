Game Freak trades in Ponyta for regular horse as Pocket Card Jockey gallops to Apple Arcade

Game Freak may be the maker of Pokémon but it isn’t the developer’s first rodeo when it comes to adorable creatures. Pocket Card Jockey first released on the 3DS in Japan before coming west to the console in 2016. Now, it’s headed to a phone near you through Apple Arcade.

While Ponyta is a famous horse in the world of pocket monsters, Pocket Card Jockey blends horse racing and solitaire together. You’ll ride your horse around the track while clearing cards in order as fast as possible to win the race. It’s a simple mechanic that when performed quickly will increase your horse’s mood and allow them to gallop to victory.

Image via Game Freak

The mechanics and gameplay will be similar to that of the original release. According to the App Store, Pocket Card Jockey will contain all the basic rules whereas the racing elements themselves will be updated to 3D.

The Apple Arcade version of Pocket Card Jockey will release with a new subtitle as well. When it releases its full title will be Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Yet, this isn’t the first time the game will be available for mobile devices. Before it came out for the 3DS you could play it on both iOS and Android in Japan in 2014. However, that version shut down a year later in December.

Now, eight years later, the creators of Pokémon are releasing the brand new version. You can check out the details on the Mac App Store ahead of its release. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! will be available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. According to the App Store, Ride On! will require 563.9 MB of space to download.

The game will release sometime in 2023. As of yet, there is no official release date for Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!