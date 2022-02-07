Gameforge reveals the Fox Mage class for Swords of Legends Online

Publisher Gameforge has revealed the first of the two new classes coming to Swords of Legends Online with its Firestone Legacy expansion. The new class is the Fox Mage, a class that can sit in DPS and support roles with a specialization in using the power of nature to its advantage.

The Fox Mage uses its Twin Branches weapons to deal damage during damage phases for bosses and brings a brand new zone to Swords of Legends Online, the Snowing Blossom Paradise. The class is made up of the daughters of the Floral Palace. They get their appearance, a blend of fox and human, from the Firestone clan and the spirit foxes that live within them.

Fox Mages are for anyone that loves nature. This class was created when a spirit fox ingested a mystical flower and has been tied to the natural world ever since. While all Fox Mages may look young, this is a result of their self-cultivation techniques, meaning most are incredibly experienced in battle and knowledge of the natural world.

This new class and much more will come to Swords of Legends Online when The Firestone Legacy launches alongside the game/s 2.0 update on February 24. Gameforge has also made it clear that the game is making a move to free-to-play, but we’ve yet to hear when that will happen. However, it’s likely that the free-to-play move will occur around the same time as the launch of update 2.0.