Does Swords of Legends Online have free-to-play?

Swords of Legends Online is a colossal MMO with many different classes to master, hundreds of quests to complete, and a community that’s eagerly waiting for new players to join it. The game hasn’t been around as long as some MMOs, but it’s already proving to be incredibly popular. This guide explains if the game has a free-to-play option and how you can get into it.

When will Swords of Legends Online have free-to-play?

At the time of writing, Swords of Legends Online doesn’t have a free-to-play option. The only way to play the game is to buy one of the packs that give you access and a bundle of cosmetic items to start you on your journey. However, the game will have a free-to-play option at some point in February 2022.

Publisher Gameforge has announced Swords of Legends Online moving to a free-to-play model alongside the game’s first major expansion. We don’t know precisely when this will happen, but we’ve had confirmation from the publisher that the current plan is for the new model and expansion to launch within this release window.

If you haven’t already purchased a Swords of Legends Online pack, the best thing to do is wait until the free-to-play model goes live. This means that you’ll be able to play the game without having to invest in something you may not enjoy. After that, you can spend money on cosmetic items if you want to, safe in the knowledge that you like playing Swords of Legends Online.