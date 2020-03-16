Gamescom 2020 ‘continuing as planned’ this August

With major events across the globe canceled or postponed through the first half of the year due to the new coronavirus, the status of gamescom 2020 has come into question. In an announcement posted to Twitter March 16, gamescom organizers confirmed that the event is still on.

The city of Cologne, host to gamescom 2020, has banned all events with more than 1,000 participants through April 10 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Last year’s gamescom brought in 373,000 attendees.

“Since gamescom takes place at the end of August 2020, we are currently not affected by this decree. However, we will of course follow the recommendations of the responsible authorities regarding major events, evaluate them on a daily basis and make our decisions after careful consideration. The preparations for the #gamescom2020 are continuing as planned according to the current status for the determined date.”

In their statement, gamescom officials also pre-emptively addressed concerns about tickets. If the event is postponed or cancelled, anyone who purchased a ticket through official channels will be reimbursed.

Gamescom 2020 is scheduled for August 26-29.