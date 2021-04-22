Gearbox Entertainment director says the company would relocate out of Texas if anti-trans law passes

A law that would force transgender public school students to participate in sports with members of the sex on their birth certificate has been met with fierce opposition from members of the games industry.

The law titled the Fair Sports for Women and Girls Act, or Texas Senate Bill 29, passed in the state’s senate last week. In response over 40 companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and Gearbox Entertainment, published an open letter voicing their concerns over the law. “We are concerned to see a resurgence of efforts to exclude transgender youth from full participation in their communities, to criminalize or ban best-practice medical care that is proven to save lives, or to exclude LGBTQ people in a variety of other settings, including accessing healthcare, filling a prescription, or seeking legal representation,” reads the letter.

However, Gearbox Entertainment isn’t stopping with words and may take action if the bill is signed into law. PC Gamer has reported that David Najjab, the director of institutional partnerships at Gearbox, warned that the company would consider moving out of Texas if the bill passes. “Our game company is in competitions worldwide. We export more than — we sell more to Asia than we do in the United States,” Najjab said. “We bring a lot of money into this state, we’re headquartered here. Don’t drive us to where we have to start expanding outside of Texas and outside the country.