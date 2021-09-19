Get some free games on Itch.io for International Talk Like a Pirate Day

To celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day, developer J. Kyle Pittman announced on Twitter that he is offering all of his commercial games for free to celebrate the holiday. This is what you’ll be able to get in the bundle.

EPONYMOUS A short narrative game with horror elements. In EPONYMOUs, you must explore the world to figure out who you are and what’s going on. This game can be completed within 10 minutes.

Gunmetal Arcadia Zero An action-adventure platfortmer that has the look of an NES game. You play as young Vireo, an elf who is going on an adventure to stop an approaching danger that might destory his hometown, Arcadia. In Gunmetal Arcadia Zero you’ll be able to explore the game’s six levels, fighting through enemies and bosses in order to keep Arcadia safe. There are also items you can buy to make your adventure easier and friendly NPCs to talk to so you can learn more about Arcadia.

Gunmetal Arcadia The sequel to Gunmetal Arcadia Zero. Gunmetal Arcadia is an action-adventure, rougelite platformer that shares that retro look with its predecessor. This game contains an 8-bit soundtrack, 5 playable characters, over 75 different items and weapons to try out, and over 40 events to experience. If you’re looking for a game with a lot of replayability, then Gunmetal Arcadia is a title you shouldn’t skip out on.

Super Win the Game A retro-styled action platformer that emphasizes exploration. This is the sequel to You Have to Win the Game, a free title released back in 2012. Super Win the Game includes a randomized game mode so every playthrough will be different.



Hark, and avaſt ye ſcrollin' me heartieſ, fer if thar ain't be a right treaſure of Video Gameſ to be plundered! 🏴‍☠️🎮



(Everything's free for the next 24 hours!)

This deal will end tomorrow at 11 AM EDT, so if any of these games pique your interest, you should download them for free before it’s too late.