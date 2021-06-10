Giovanni has captured shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go’s Seven-Colored Shadow special research

Giovanni is at it again, and he’s captured another shadow legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Starting on June 17, players will be able to complete the upcoming Seven-Colored Shadow special research project to earn a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni and potentially rescue Ho-Oh.

A shadow Ho-Oh is a big deal for Pokémon Go players. Ho-Oh is considered one of the better PvP and PvE legendary Pokémon. By making it a shadow version, we can only expect this Pokémon to make a huge splash against other players moving forward.

Previously, Giovanni has captured Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Mewtwo, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. Legendary Pokémon by themselves are powerful and rare Pokémon to acquire in Pokémon Go, but by turning them into shadow Pokémon, their attack power increases while their defenses go down. Players have been extremely creative with these changes to their advantages, and most of the time, many of the Pokémon that become shadow versions are significantly better than the original. Shadow Zapdos is a prime example of this.

Shadow Ho-Oh will only be available with Giovanni until September 1, the end date for the Season of Discovery. We can expect a new legendary Pokémon to take its place when that time comes, and it’ll probably be another staggered release, much like Ho-Oh.