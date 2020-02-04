Girls’ Game Labs gets rare opportunity to get an inside look at Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has been known for their secretive nature; rarely letting any outside looks into the inner-goings of their offices. That is about to change, however, for a day when the developer opens their doors to Girls’ Game Lab on Feb. 22nd.

Girls’ Game Labs is an organization aimed at teaching young girls the skills they need to create their own video games. Run by women in the industry who are working to show girls they can be successful in the business as well, the program is designed for girls ages 8-12. During the partnership with Rockstar, the program will run from 11:30 AM to 4 PM, and will have the girls meeting the developers and getting some hands-on experience inside the Edinburgh-based office. Activities will include designing plot and characters, programming using the Stencil app, designing levels, and showcasing some games created by local game developers. The entire thing will be hosted by developers who worked on Red Dead Redemption II. Most importantly, the entire event will be free for these young girls.

Unfortunately, tickets and registration has already sold out, but you can still visit the event page for more information about what kind of experience this event will give these girls.

Rockstar is rarely known to open its doors to the public and their willingness to do it for this cause is really awesome to see. Girls’ Game Labs is working to break down a lot of the stereotypes and stigmas within the gaming industry, and helps to encourage these young girls to pursue their dreams. While they have worked with studios like Playground Games – the studio responsible for the Forza Horizon series – this is definitely the biggest developer they have partnered with yet. Rockstar is one of the biggest studios in the industry, and has made some of the absolute biggest games of all-time, so we cannot be more excited for this young girls and the experience they have ahead of them.

Rockstar has often tackled and mocked the stereotypes and stigmas in our society through their games; we ‘re happy to see them bringing that into the real world with this partnership.