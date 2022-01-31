Going Under devs call NFTs a “grift” after publisher Team17 announces Worms NFTs

Corporations continue to invest in NFTs despite such vocal community backlash. For example, Ubisoft infamously doubled down on its stance, claiming that its users just don’t understand its potential. Developers have also voiced their opinions, with the team behind Going Under being the latest to decry the controversial trend.

In the wake of Team17 announcing a series of collectible Worms NFTs, Aggro Crab Games responded through a Twitter post, calling them a, “grift.” Despite the condemnation of this business decision, the independent developer was quick to rally for support in favor of any people working underneath that label.

Aggro Crab understands that these sorts of decisions are often made by people high up along the chain, meaning that the opinions of the people underneath them weren’t considered. Many of Team17’s staff were reportedly unaware of the decision until after it was made for them. Because of this, Aggro Crab’s post urges people to refrain from harassing Team17 or any studios working underneath them.

The post ends with a statement that Aggro Crab will not involve itself with Team17 on any future titles, urging other indies to follow suit unless the company reverses its stance. The publisher has tried to distance itself by claiming that it doesn’t plan to introduce NFTs into any of its games, but supporting them in general is enough reason to be concerned.