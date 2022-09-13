Golf will be added in Nintendo Switch Sports’ next free update, delayed to Holiday 2022

Long before the game’s release in April, Nintendo Switch Sports fans learned a golf portion would join its collection of other modes post-launch. Although it was anticipated to come in a matter of weeks, Nintendo has now stated the sport’s content update has been delayed. But, it is not all bad news for golf enthusiasts. New gameplay reveals it comes packaged with holes from past titles and a highly competitive Survival mode. The sport will even contain large online multiplayer matches.

As shown in the September Nintendo Direct, golf is now heading to Nintendo Switch Sports as part of its next free update this holiday — but a concrete date has yet to be revealed. Upon release, the sport will feature local multiplayer as well as online competitive play that supports up to eight players. The showcase also unraveled Survival Golf, an online mode that eliminates the player with the most amount of strokes after each hole. Gameplay even displays each golfer in Survival swinging their clubs simultaneously, a feature that is bound to cause havoc on the green.

Related: Every sport in Nintendo Switch Sports, ranked

Despite this new footage, the mode should look remarkably familiar to series fans. Golf will launch alongside 21 holes that first debuted in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. With its online component now confirmed, it is becoming more likely players will see golf have its own Pro League like all other sports before it. Pro Leagues have become Nintendo Switch Sports version of a ranked mode, allowing players to improve their grade in each sport in order to face tougher competitors. The mode also helps players unlock new pieces of sports equipment, such as tennis racquets and volleyballs. So, there is a chance golf clubs, like drivers and putters, follow suit very soon.