Google hasn’t given up on Stadia, partner studios are testing its “low change porting”

Google Stadia has not been a hit. While Google itself is arguably the biggest reason why, the fact remains that the service has had trouble gaining substantial subscribers and providing a high volume of playable games. That may change with a new developer tool, however.

If there’s one thing Google can do well, it’s create software and apps that other folks find useful in their own lines of work. In regards to Stadia, Google has unveiled a new tool it calls “low change porting,” which is intended to give developers an easier time bringing their Windows-based games to Linux, thus enabling them to run on Stadia. ResetEra forum member DonnieTC compiled a list of studios currently utilizing this tool, and it includes notable names like Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive, Crysis Remastered developer Saber Interactive, and Overcooked developer Team17.

Massive Miniteam CEO Tim Schroeder was quoted during Google’s GDC 2022 presentation, which included some low change porting hype. “Stadia is offering a clean API and good documentation,” Schroeder said. “Google provides a platform we can easily work with.” Cities Skylines will be one of the first games to use these tools to release on Stadia when it arrives this spring.

The last we heard of Stadia, Google was reportedly renaming and shopping around the service to save it. Despite Stadia being the butt of more than a few jokes, Google seems determined to keep trying new strategies to make it click with game makers and players.