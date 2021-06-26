Granblue Fantasy: Versus has sold more than 500k units, new fighter Seox launching next month
The fighting game has enjoyed some success.
Publisher Cygames and developer ArcSystemWorks announced that its fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus, based off the hugely popular mobile title, has exceeded 500,000 units sold. Said sales are global numbers and count for both physical shipments and digital sales.
Additionally Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be getting a brand new fighter through its upcoming downloadable content. Seox was first revealed during the Rage GBVS 2021 tournament. He’s a close-quarters combatant who uses claws to fight; his combos are both fast and devastating. He’s sixth of the Eternals and bears masks both physical and emotional to hide his true self. He’s currently on a journey of atonement and hopes to find his dearest person one day.
The DLC — which is launching on July 13 — will also include a lobby avatar, star character icon, two RPG mode quests, and the PlayStation 4 version comes with a code for the original GranBlue Fantasy. Cygames will announce the next set of DLC in August, a good sign that the title will continue to be supported.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus first launched for PlayStation 4 on February 6 in Japan and Asia, March 3 in North America, and in Europe on March 27. There was also a global PC release on March 13. You can check out the Seox reveal and gameplay trailer below.