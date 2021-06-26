Granblue Fantasy: Versus has sold more than 500k units, new fighter Seox launching next month

Publisher Cygames and developer ArcSystemWorks announced that its fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus, based off the hugely popular mobile title, has exceeded 500,000 units sold. Said sales are global numbers and count for both physical shipments and digital sales.

Additionally Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be getting a brand new fighter through its upcoming downloadable content. Seox was first revealed during the Rage GBVS 2021 tournament. He’s a close-quarters combatant who uses claws to fight; his combos are both fast and devastating. He’s sixth of the Eternals and bears masks both physical and emotional to hide his true self. He’s currently on a journey of atonement and hopes to find his dearest person one day.

The DLC — which is launching on July 13 — will also include a lobby avatar, star character icon, two RPG mode quests, and the PlayStation 4 version comes with a code for the original GranBlue Fantasy. Cygames will announce the next set of DLC in August, a good sign that the title will continue to be supported.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus first launched for PlayStation 4 on February 6 in Japan and Asia, March 3 in North America, and in Europe on March 27. There was also a global PC release on March 13. You can check out the Seox reveal and gameplay trailer below.