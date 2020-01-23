Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest update brings the Nagasaki Outlaw, Overtime Rumble double rewards

This week’s update for Grand Theft Auto Online is live. For those of you looking to hit the road with something new, Rockstar Games has the off-road ride you need.

The big addition to the game this week is the Nagasaki Outlaw. This buggy-style vehicle, pictured above, is ideal for those “rough and tumble” outdoor excursions. It can handle all kinds of terrain and weather conditions. Those that are interested in adding one to their garage can pay a visit to Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

After getting your new rider, you can jump into the Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode. It’s offering Double Rewards for the next week, multiplying both GTA$ and RP.

For those unfamiliar with this mode, it has competitors flying off a super-ramp, then timing a parachute jump to land safely on a target. The closer you get to hitting the bullseye, the more points you’ll acquire for the round. But be careful, the target is a lot smaller than you might expect.

If the Nagasaki Outlaw isn’t your speed, GTA Online also a new Podium Vehicle, the Progen Emerus. You’ll have to take your chances and see if you can win it at The Diamond Casino and Resort. Check out a glimpse of this hexagon blue-colored beauty below.

Screengrab via Rockstar Games

Last but not least, a variety of discounts on properties and vehicles are available, as follows:

Properties

Master Penthouse – 25% off

Penthouse Upgrades – 25% off

Penthouse Decorations – 25% off

Mobile Operations Center – 40% off

Vehicles

TM-02 Khanjali – 40% off

HVY Apocalypse Scarab – 40% off

HVY Future Shock Scarab – 40% off

HVY Nightmare Scarab – 40% off

HVY Chernobog – 40% off

B-11 Strikeforce – 40% off

P-996 Lazer – 40% off

Mammoth Hydra – 40% off

BF Ramp Buggy – 40% off

Those doing any shopping at Ammu-Nation this week will score 40 percent discounts on all weapons, as well as MK II weapon upgrades.So, to recap, a week of buggy racing, target hitting and picking up cheap guns and cars. That sounds like a Grand Theft Auto Online party to us.