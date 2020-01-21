Half-Life Could Be Free-to-Play Until Release of Half-Life: Alyx

The anticipation for Valve’s next entry in the Half-Life series has received another boost with a notification that was sent out to some Steam users, advertising an event for the release of Half-Life: Alyx .

The notification, before it promptly disappeared, advertised that players would be able to play the Half-Life Collection for free until the launch of the new VR game. It’s a great way for new and old players to catch up on the story of the series, except for one big caveat: there isn’t anything named the Half-Life Collection.

There isn’t anything on Steam, at the moment, called the Half-Life Collection. The bundles available now are The Orange Box and the Half-Life Complete bundles, but neither of them are free. Searching for each game individually also shows them to have a price point to buy. The notification link will now just take you to an error page, and other than its short-lived visibility, there has been no official announcement from Valve itself.

It could be that the notification was sent out too early, but that still doesn’t tell us exactly what the Half-Life Collection is. Either it is just a mistake and it refers to the bundles we already have, or there could be a brand new bundle coming out in the near future to help players get ready for the release of Valve’s next big game in March.

We will be sure update the story as more information is known.