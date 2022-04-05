Hasan Kahraman reveals story details for Abandoned and price for standalone Prologue release

Abandoned has been steeped in controversy for almost a year. However, now Blue Box Game Studio’s Founder Hasan Kahraman has sat down with IGN’s Destin Legarie to set the record straight on a few matters.

Soon after the game was announced, rumors emerged that it was a new Silent Hill game developed by Hideo Kojima. Most recently, fans believed the game had been canceled due to many posts on the Blue Box Game Studios Twitter account being deleted. In his interview with Legarie, Kahraman attempted to explain everything.

Kahraman touched on two interesting points about Abandoned that haven’t been publicly discussed before. First is the story, which centers around the protagonist being dropped into the middle of the wilderness and hunted by a cult. This cult is led by an evil man, the one with the eyepatch some fans mistook for a certain box-loving soldier. It turns out that this man, the one hunting players throughout the game, is the protagonist’s brother. This character and his brother were separated when their parents died, but the protagonist was too young to remember anything, so he doesn’t realize he has a sibling.

No other story details were touched upon, but Kahraman did add that Abandoned: Prologue, the standalone game that will release through Abandoned: Realtime Experience, will need to be purchased to be played. The price point is low according to Kaharaman because it’s only a one to two hour game, but the earnings from purchases will help fund development for the major release of Abandoned.

In this interview, Kahraman explains how with each controversy, whether it’s Abandoned being a new Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid title, Hideo Kojima getting involved, the death threats, or now the game’s cancelation, everything has been a huge coincidence and misunderstanding. Third parties haven’t helped the situation by getting on the bandwagon and winding fans up at times. Legarie ends the interview by saying that he just hopes the game comes out when it’s ready because he’s a fan and wants to play it one day.