Helioptile makes their debut in Pokémon Go’s Power Plant event with Team Rocket likely on the way

The last weeks of January in Pokémon Go will wrap up with the Power Plant event, featuring several Electric and Steel-type Pokémon for trainers to capture in the wild. A new Pokémon joining the game is Helioptile, the generator Pokémon. If you capture it during the event, you’ll have the chance to evolve it into Heliolisk. In addition, nefarious forces in Pokémon Go, Team Rocket, have caught wind of the mysterious door being opened by Professor Willow in the primary story. They will be making an appearance during the second half of the event.

Helioptile will be appearing in the wild much more frequently during the event, and you can also catch it by completing specific Field Research tasks. Helioptile is an Electric and Normal-type Pokémon, making it to Fighting and Ground-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Flying, Ghost, and Steel-type attacks. Traditionally, you’d evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk using a Sun Stone, but that won’t be the case for Pokémon Go.

Team Rocket has been dormant and is keen to jump into the Power Plant event to cause trouble. The story is set to unravel on January 24, so before then, we have no exact details on what they will be doing or how they will be involved in the event. We’ll learn more information before the Power Plant event ends on February 1.

Other Pokémon appearing in the wild during the event include Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electrode, Electabuzz, Porygon, Jolteon, and Trubbish. Many of these Pokémon, including Emolga, will also be viable for capture by completing Field Research tasks players acquire from PokéStops.

For those who prefer raiding, Genesect (Shock Drive) also appears for the event. It’s a five-star raid, so we strongly recommend you work together with other players to take it down and capture it. This version of Genesect is unique because it has the move techno blast as an Electric-type move. Genesect will be leaving five-star raids on January 24 and replaced by Regice, the Ice-type legendary.

The Power Plant event will be happening from January 19 to February 1.