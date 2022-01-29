Hisuian Voltorb arrives to Pokémon Go following Power Plant Team Rocket event

After the Power Plant event where Team Rocket suddenly appeared in Pokémon Go, a surprise visitor is now spawning in Pokémon Go special research. Hisuian Voltorb, which made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and all players can begin catching it with the Voltorb from the Hisui Region special research tasks.

Players can begin catching Hisuian Voltorb after the Power Plant Team Rocket invasion event ends in their local areas on January 30 at 10. When this happens, all players receive a research task called Voltorb from the Hisui Region, where they can complete two research tasks, each rewarding Hisuain Voltorb encounters, and it begins spawning in the wild.

Pokémon Go developers, Niantic, are likely celebrating the release of the latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The reviews for the game have been exceptionally positive, and many fans are eager to jump into the mysterious Hisui region, a land that will eventually become the Sinnoh region. It’s a unique game where players will explore the world, catch Pokémon, and research them as they build up the first Pokédex from scratch.

All players will want to check their daily tasks to make sure they have the Voltorb from the Hisui Region special research available. If they do, they will need to work through and complete the two tasks to receive their Hisuian Voltorb encounters.