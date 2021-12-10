Hisuian Voltorb stars in a stop-motion animation promoting its upcoming release to Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Leading up to the Game Awards on December 9, the Pokémon Company announced the latest Pokémon to receive a Hisuian form for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Voltorb. The Pokémon will be available in the Nintendo Switch open-world game and can appear in the wild during the adventure. To promote Hisuian Voltorb’s announcement, the Pokémon Company created a brief stop-motion animation starring Hisuian Voltorb and several other Pokémon.

Pikachu, Buneary, Spheal, and Hisuian Voltorb are picking berries together in a berry patch. When Hisuian Voltorb finally sits down to enjoy the meal, it becomes so excited it accidentally shocks Spheal, leading to a brief disagreement between it and Pikachu. The story is expected to continue with another upcoming stop-motion video in the future.

When Hisuian Voltorb appears in the game in the Hisui region, it will be an Electric and Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak to Bug, Fire, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but resistant to Steel, Water, Grass, and Electric-types. While Hisuian Voltorb has been revealed, a Hisiuan version of its evolved form, Electrode, has not been released, but many fans speculate it will receive the evolved form.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the Hisui region, an ancient region of what is presently known as Sinnoh in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, and their remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Everyone will play Pokémon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.