Hoppip is the February 2022 Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go with new charged move, acrobatics

The next Community Day for Pokémon Go will be happening in February, and for 2022, Hoppip will be the featured Pokémon. Hoppip is a Grass and Flying-type Pokémon, and its final evolution is Jumpluff. You can try your hand at capturing multiple Hoppip on February 12 in your local time zone from 11 AM to 5 PM.

During the Community Day event, Hoppip will be appearing much more frequently. It also has an increased chance of appearing in its shiny form. There will also be a Community Day Special Ticket called A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away.

If players evolve a Hoppip into Jumpluff before the end of the end, or up to two hours after, a player’s Jumpluff will know the charged move, acrobatics. It’s a new attack exclusive to Jumpluff, potentially giving it some desirable traits going into the Great League. Acrobatics will do 110 damage in PvP battles, and 100 damage in Gyms and Raids.

Previously, before the Community Day, only Jumpluff’s shadow form had a notable presence in the Great League. With the addition of acrobatics, we might be seeing a bit more of this Grass and Flying-type Pokémon in the future, especially with the potential of the attack. Acrobatics is a solid Flying-type attack, but it might not be enough because Jumpluff’s real problem is its lack of crucial fast move.

The Community Day event will also provide players with three times catch Stardust, incense and lure modules last for three hours, players can earn three free Raid Passes, and bonus Hoppip XL Candy from catching Skiploom in parks.

This is the second Community Day for 2022, where the featured Pokémon received a brand new attack to Pokémon Go. Continuing into 2022, we hope to see additional Community Day Pokémon receive the same treatment to help change the competitive scene.