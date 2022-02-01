Horde and Alliance party system coming to World of Warcraft

Horde and Alliance players are enemies in World of Warcraft, but soon they will be able to join the same party. Since the game was released in 2004, players have only been able to party up with players from their specific faction. These parties are used to run through dungeons, raids, and PvP areas. Now, after 18 years, players can create a party full of characters from either group.

Players will be able to invite members of the opposing faction to a party in numerous ways. If they have a BattleTag or Real ID friendship or if the members are part of a cross-faction WoW Community. Premade groups will also be available in the Group Finder listings for Mythic dungeons, raids, or rated arena/RBGs.

There is a catch, however. While parties can be formed outside of dungeons and raids, members will remain unfriendly to each other while in the main world. That means they can attack one another but communicate through the party chat while doing so.

Once the party enters a dungeon, raid, or rated PvP match, everyone will become friendly towards each other. Party members can help in combat, trade loot, earn shared achievements, and cooperate as they would if they were a part of the same faction.

The development team was aiming to have the new mechanic ready in time for the Eternity’s End update, however, that won’t be the case. Instead, they are planning to test and release it as part of the 9.2.5 update.