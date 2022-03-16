Horizon Forbidden West 1.08 update fixes quests, crashes, and more

Guerrilla Games has released a new Horizon Forbidden West update that applies a bunch of different fixes that should make playing the open-world action title a smoother experience. The Horizon Forbidden West 1.08 update fixes a load of main and side quests-specific bugs that have been plaguing the game since its launch, along with various other crash fixes and ironing out of graphical bugs.

Revealing the full list of patch notes on Reddit, Guerrilla explained that, along with what is fixed in patch 1.08, it is working on known issues “with high priority” that should be updated in future patches. Graphical issues including shimmering and screen saturation problems should be on a later date, as well as the receiving of rewards from completing Black Box Collectibles activities.

Right now with the Horizon Forbidden West 1.08 update, players can expect fixes to main quests such as “To the Brink,” “The Dying Lands,” “The Broken Sky,” and more. Varl and Zo should now no longer block progression during “The Dying Lands” for example. Multiple side quests have been fixed, too, such as the annoying progression-blocking bug in “Call And Response.”

On top of fixes to quests, patch 1.08 also brings fixes to graphics (Aloy should appear wet after being in water every time now), performance and stability, world activities, and more. Read through the complete list of Horizon Forbidden West 1.08 update patch notes below.

Horizon Forbidden West update 1.08 patch notes

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘To The Brink’ where using Silent Strike on a quest-specific Bristleback would teleport the player to Chainscrape.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Dying Lands’ where Varl and Zo would sometimes idle outside of Plainsong and block progression.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Dying Lands’ where Aloy’s companions would not lead the way after restarting from a specific save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Broken Sky’ where reloading a certain save could sometimes disable fast travel unintentionally.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where loading a save created on the previous patch would cause Aloy to be stuck in the Base.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Thebes’ where Aloy’s breathing sounds were playing during a cinematic sequence.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘All That Remains’ where restarting from a certain save would cause Aloy to spawn in the Base and unable to leave.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘The Bristlebacks’ where Ulvund didn’t get the memo and stuck around in Chainscrape after the quest was completed.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘What Was Lost’ where Kotallo would sometimes become unresponsive when reloading from a specific save.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood For Blood’ where Kavvoh and Arokkeh could not be interacted with in specific circumstances, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Forbidden Legacy’ where fast traveling during the Slitherfang encounter would cause the machine to not respawn, thus blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘The Roots that Bind’ where the quest objective “Go to the Drumroot” would not complete after damaging the Widemaws from a large distance.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Call And Response’ where killing the enemies before receiving the objective to do so could block progression.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Gauntlet Run, where passing the finish line in last place would result in a win in specific circumstances.

Fixed several issues with specific Firegleam and Metal Flower icons not being displayed on the map.

Fixed an issue where Firegleam icons would not be correctly removed from the map once the related activity was completed.

Fixed an issue where fast travel would be disabled in specific circumstances when loading a save made while playing Machine Strike.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Machine Strike UI would briefly flicker at the end of a game.

Graphics

Fixed an issue where Aloy wouldn’t appear wet anymore after being in water.

Multiple graphics fixes and improvements in cinematics.

Multiple visual improvements in shadows and clouds.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode controls would be frozen when initiating Photo Mode during a swan dive.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Multiple performance and streaming improvements in cinematics.

Removed multiple unintentional loading screens and black screens.

Fixed multiple instances of streaming and visual popping.

Other