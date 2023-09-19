Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds Of Rebellion Board Game Coming To Kickstarter
Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion is an official board game prequel that’s coming to Kickstarter.
The next Horizon video game might be years away, but fans can return to Aloy’s world in the future, as Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion is coming to Kickstarter in November. Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion is an officially licensed 1-4 player co-op board game, allowing players to explore the world of Horizon Forbidden West in the time before Aloy’s arrival.
Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion is being developed by Steamforged Games, the same company behind many video game into board game adaptations, with the most recent being Resident Evil: The Board Game. Steamforged has already produced Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game, which casts the players as hunters trying to survive in a world dominated by robotic animals.
Related: Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC Review – Improves Upon Every Element and Delivers a Meaningful Emotional Climax
Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds Of Rebellion Is An Official Board Game Set Before Aloy’s Arrival
Steamforged Games has announced on its official website that Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion is coming to Kickstarter on November 21. Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will expand on the concepts introduced in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game, with a greater focus on narrative, as its story takes place within the canon of the video games.
Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will be a fully co-operative experience, with players taking the role of Marshals, who must prevent a rebellion from starting a war between the three Tenakth clans. The threats of the Horizon world are still very much present, and Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will feature all new machines for the players to fight, with the signature stunning minis that Steamforged is known for.
Along with new foes, Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will also have a greater focus on exploration, new stealth mechanics, and more abilities for players to use in combat. It will also be backward compatible with Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game, allowing you to bring enemies from the old game into the new.
Related: Horizon Forbidden West Player Finds Emotional Secret In Burning Shores DLC
More updates about Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion and its Kickstarter project will be revealed throughout October via diary updates on the official website and gameplay videos. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game is one of Steamforged’s most popular titles, and the developers now have a much bigger and more interesting world to draw on for its follow-up, so it will be exciting to see what they have prepared for its successor.