Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition brings together the base game and the Burning Shores DLC, alongside every update the game has ever received, into a single package. It’s the perfect bundle for any fan that’s been waiting to play the two together or holding out for the PC release.

In this guide, we’ve covered everything a fan could possibly want to know about the Complete Edition, from when it’s going to be released across PS5 and PC to details on the new settings and features, as well as tips and tricks to make the most of it.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be released on both PS5 and PC. However, each one has a different release date. The game will be released for PS5 on October 6, 2023. At the time of writing, we only have a release window of early 2024 for the game’s PC release.

That early 2024 window for the PC release means that the game will likely be released around February to March 2024. The base game was released in February 2022, so we’d expect to see another February release for the PC version.

What is Included in Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition includes the base game and the Burning Shores DLC. It also packs in every update that’s been released for the game and its DLC to date. This includes patches that fix quest bugs, New Game + Mode, and so much more.

Who is Making the PC Port for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

The PC port of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, available on Steam, is being developed by Nixxes Software. This is Sony’s major partner for first-party studio PC releases. The company also worked on the PC ports of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC Minimum & Recommended Requirements

At the time of writing, the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Horizon Forbidden West have not been released. As soon as they’re announced, we’ll include them here. This also goes for ultrawide monitor support. It’s just not something that’s been confirmed or detailed yet.

All Trailers for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Below, we’ve listed every trailer for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. This includes the trailers for the PS5 version and those specifically tailored to the PC audience.

The announcement trailer for the Complete Edition took a few fans by surprise. While rumors had persisted about a Complete Edition for a few weeks before the official announcement, it was still a shock to see the game coming to PC so soon.