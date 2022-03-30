Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update brings more quest and bug fixes

The Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update is live and it brings several fixes to various quests and bugs, including a reduction to loading screens. Guerrilla Games is sticking with supporting its open-world sequel and making it as good an experience as possible, with further patches following update 1.09 in the works.

The complete list of Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update patch notes details how the game has been improved. A big chunk of the patch is dedicated to fixing broken quests. “The Broken Sky” main quest, for example, has had two fixes applied. Firstly, you should no longer get stuck in an invisible collision. Secondly, you should be able to interact with Dekka as intended (they should no longer be stuck behind the throne).

Along with fixes for main quests, several side quests have been fixed, too. “Thirst for the Hunt” should now update upon killing the Thunderjaw, for example, and Littay should no longer get stuck underneath the terrain during “Supply Drop.” There are plenty of fixes to main quests, side quests, and world activities in patch 1.09.

Alongside fixing quests, Guerrilla Games has also brought the goods to general bug fixing. You should find a reduction in loading screens after installing the 1.09 update, and that the Notebook can now be 100% completed. Read through the complete list of Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update patch notes below for each and every fix.

Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update patch notes

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where machines would stay stuck behind an energy shield.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where the player could get stuck in an invisible collision.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where Dekka would be standing behind the throne and cannot be interacted with.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Second Verse” where Zo would not be in Plainsong after completing all Main Quests.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Drowned Hopes” where the player could “pry open” rocks from the wrong side, breaking progression.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Deluge” where Aloy could become stuck in the ground underwater after igniting firegleam.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Deluge” where Snapmaws could become stuck inside a wall, out of Aloy’s reach.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Thirst for the Hunt” where the quest did not update after killing the Thunderjaw.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Lofty Ambitions” where Morlund could conveniently get stuck in a rock, leaving Aloy to take on the Stormbird on her own while he cheered her on from safety.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “In the Fog” where the memorial marker could not be found in Scrap Piles.

Fixed an issue where alternating between Side Quest “What was lost” and Errand Quest “First to Fly” would cause Kotallo to be unable to be interacted with.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Supply Drop” where Littay would become stuck underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Shining Example” where the player could block progression by destroying the metal flower’s vines before the “Destroy the Metal Flower’s Vines” mission objective shows up.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Sons of Prometheus Data” where the ambushers took the term ‘ghosted’ to a new level and are no longer present after dying.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Cauldron “Kappa” where the player could respawn in an out of bounds area.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp “First Forge” where reloading a specific save game would spawn the player underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Salvage Contract “Colleague and Key” where the player would get stuck in an “Examine the Disc Launcher” animation.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin “The Dry Yearn” where the railroad cart could get stuck behind a piece of rubble.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin “The Long Coast” where a pullable crate can get stuck in the water.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be picked up.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be handed in with Untalla.

UI/UX

Fixed issues when remapping specific button actions.

Graphics

Further improvements related to shimmering/sharpness.

Performance and Stability

Loading screen reductions.

Crash fixes.

Localization and spelling fixes.

Other