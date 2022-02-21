Horizon Forbidden West is the second biggest release on PS5 in the U.K. so far

Horizon Forbidden West has topped the charts in the U.K. on its launch, replacing Nintendo’s franchise hit Pokémon Legends Arceus, which had held the top spot for the last three weeks. In fact, Horizon Forbidden West has had the second-best launch of a PS5 game in the U.K. so far, gliding ahead of EA’s enduring soccer sim FIFA 22.

According to U.K. game sales people Ukie, Horizon Forbidden West has had a very successful launch in the country. Topping the charts as of 19 February (just one day after the game’s release), Horizon Forbidden West has had the second-biggest launch of any PS5 title so far in the U.K., overtaking FIFA 22, but sitting behind launch title Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Head of Gamesindustry.biz Christopher Dring tweeted to explain more about Horizon Forbidden West’s successful launch in the U.K. According to Dring, nearly a third of the game’s sales were on PS4, and the game sits behind Pokémon Legends Arceus as the second-largest launch in the U.K. of 2022 so far.

Dring also points out that “physical sales are down about a third over the launch of Horizon: Zero Dawn.” This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering people are still struggling to actually get hold of a PS5. An increase in the popularity of digital game sales will have had an impact on physical sales of Horizon Forbidden West, too. Regardless, it’s been a successful launch for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation.