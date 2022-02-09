horizon-forbidden-west-looks-just-as-good-on-ps4-as-it-does-on-ps4-pro

Guerrilla Games has published footage of Horizon Forbidden West running on PS5 and PS4 Pro, giving fans even more to be excited about with an insight into some of the new machines the game includes too. Now, the developer has revealed what the game looks like on a base PS4 unit, and it looks as good as it does on its big sister.

The new footage has been added to the last blog post that Studio Director and Executive Producer for Guerrilla Games Angie Smets wrote. It shows Aloy running around a section of the game with shrines and no enemies. The sun is setting in the background, giving everything a warm glow.

You recently saw Horizon Forbidden West running on PS4 Pro. Now Guerrilla is excited to show a new clip of Aloy’s journey running on PS4: https://t.co/jQmmY6ex8R pic.twitter.com/FdnJJmeiiT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 9, 2022

Comparing the video with the footage of the game running on a PS4 Pro below it, there isn’t much difference. However, the PS4 Pro footage covers combat and shows Aloy running with different gear with more moving parts. It’s possible that some of the more minor details in that PS4 Pro footage won’t be present on the PS4 version of the game.

The aspect that will set each version apart from the others is performance. While the PS5 version will undoubtedly look the best, it will also load the fastest. Loading times are likely to be longer on PS4 Pro and PS4, but we won’t know precisely how much slower until release day.